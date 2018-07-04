Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
“It’s still just about still coming home” – David Baddiel and Frank Skinner celebrate England win as fans belt out Three Lions

“It’s still just about still coming home” – David Baddiel and Frank Skinner celebrate England win as fans belt out Three Lions

The entire nation is singing the classic 1996 anthem following England's World Cup Last 16 penalty win over Colombia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Players of England celebrate their 5-4 victory during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mao Jianjun/China News Service/VCG)

Three Lions fever has hit overload after England’s penalty shootout win over Colombia in the Last 16 of the World Cup 2018.

Advertisement

Not only are Baddiel and Skinner getting in on the act once again, but so are the fans, the pundits, and even certain members of the squad.

The comedians, who have seen their Euro ’96 hit resurface once again as the anthem of choice at this year’s World Cup, shared a picture of themselves celebrating after Eric Dier fired England into the quarter-finals with the caption “it’s just about still coming home”. Three Lions is steadily climbing the UK music charts, and it’s racking in around 950k views on YouTube per day.

Meanwhile, in the BBC Match of the Day studio, Alan Shearer broke out into a baritone rendition of the tune as Gary Lineker tried to introduce the show.

And England’s banter merchant Jesse Lingard posted a clip on Instagram of himself and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold assuring fans that football is indeed coming home.

Meanwhile, streets all across the country were soundtracked by the song as fans hit the pavements to celebrate a rare penalty shootout victory and progression to a quarter-final tie against Sweden on Saturday.

Check out a montage of fans screaming the tune at the top of their lungs, and some more clips of the impromptu celebrations, below.

England play Sweden in the quarter-finals of World Cup 2018 on Saturday at 3pm

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

England Harry Kane win Colombia World Cup 2018

It's coming home? Who will England play next at the World Cup?

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 Complete fixtures and TV coverage guide

World Cup ITV pundits after England win

Watch Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Lee Dixon LOSE IT in the ITV studio as England beat Colombia on penalties

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more