“It’s still just about still coming home” – David Baddiel and Frank Skinner celebrate England win as fans belt out Three Lions

The entire nation is singing the classic 1996 anthem following England's World Cup Last 16 penalty win over Colombia

Three Lions fever has hit overload after England’s penalty shootout win over Colombia in the Last 16 of the World Cup 2018.

Advertisement

Not only are Baddiel and Skinner getting in on the act once again, but so are the fans, the pundits, and even certain members of the squad.

The comedians, who have seen their Euro ’96 hit resurface once again as the anthem of choice at this year’s World Cup, shared a picture of themselves celebrating after Eric Dier fired England into the quarter-finals with the caption “it’s just about still coming home”. Three Lions is steadily climbing the UK music charts, and it’s racking in around 950k views on YouTube per day.

It’s just about still coming home. pic.twitter.com/NCwuVW9aCi — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, in the BBC Match of the Day studio, Alan Shearer broke out into a baritone rendition of the tune as Gary Lineker tried to introduce the show.

And England’s banter merchant Jesse Lingard posted a clip on Instagram of himself and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold assuring fans that football is indeed coming home.

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s… pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, streets all across the country were soundtracked by the song as fans hit the pavements to celebrate a rare penalty shootout victory and progression to a quarter-final tie against Sweden on Saturday.

Check out a montage of fans screaming the tune at the top of their lungs, and some more clips of the impromptu celebrations, below.

It's coming home! If England win the World Cup, Sheffield will host the BIGGEST/LOUDEST/CRAZIEST celebration party 🎉 in the UK! #Promise #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/Psenu5Cl5B — 🚀MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 3, 2018

Chesterfield town centre 😂 IT’S COMING HOME ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RyKMOkOWNQ — Gemma (@gempufc) July 3, 2018

It gets better boys it’s coming home!! pic.twitter.com/HZhAZ7tJBO — Ross Greenall (@RossGreenall_) July 3, 2018

Kicking off on Tottenham Court Road. It’s coming home! #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/3DdY0LebBQ — Jamie Murray (@JMurray29) July 3, 2018

What a place sedgley is!!!! It's coming home!!! pic.twitter.com/HIM8GCPyE2 — Beth Hill (@bethhillxxxx) July 3, 2018

England play Sweden in the quarter-finals of World Cup 2018 on Saturday at 3pm

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter