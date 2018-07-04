Why isn’t Holby City on BBC1 tonight?

Here's when it's moved to and why...

Holby City fans wondering where their favourite Tuesday night medical drama has gone are probably used to blaming the football. So it will probably come as no surprise that it’s the World Cup that has caused this particular rescheduling.

Advertisement

The BBC has quite wisely decided that it doesn’t want Holby going up against the England game over on ITV on Tuesday, so it’s moving to…

Wednesday 4th July at 9pm on BBC1 (except in Wales where it will air at 10:40pm).

Advertisement

Tune in then when Serena and Ric battle to save a familiar patient…