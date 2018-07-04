Accessibility Links

Why isn’t Ackley Bridge on TV tonight?

Why isn’t Ackley Bridge on TV tonight?

It's that pesky World Cup again - here's when you can see episode 5 of the Channel 4 school drama...

Nas and Missy in Ackley Bridge

What’s this? A rogue episode of Location, Location, Location in the 8pm Tuesday slot where Ackley Bridge would normally be? That’s right, it’s that pesky football again…

You see, the World Cup doesn’t just effect ITV and BBC, the broadcasters who are actually showing it – Channel 4 have decided that there’s not much point putting one of their big dramas on a night when England are playing (up against Colombia in the last 16 at 6:30pm on ITV) because no-one will watch it. So they’ve shifted it in the schedules, meaning…

Ackley Bridge episode 5 will now air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Wednesday 4th July

Let’s hope England make it worth the wait…

All about Ackley Bridge

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

