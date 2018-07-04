Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Versailles series three on TV? What channel is it on, and is it the final season?

What time is Versailles series three on TV? What channel is it on, and is it the final season?

Everything you need to know about BBC2's French historical romp

(BBC)

Back for its reputedly final ever series, BBC2’s sweeping historical romp Versailles returns, with further intrigue and sumptuous costumes (and hairstyles) for viewers to enjoy.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Versailles series three.

What time is Versailles on TV?

Versailles is on Mondays at 9pm on BBC2

Is this the final season of Versailles?

Supposedly, yes. The show’s star Alexander Vlahos has confirmed that Versailles has been cancelled. Vlahos, who plays Philippe D’Orleans in the raunchy BBC2 drama, referred to the show’s “final season” on Twitter.

What’s the third series of Versailles about?

The show centres around the French monarchy during the reign of ‘Sun King’ Louis XIV (played in the drama by George Blagden). In the third season, the king’s brother Philippe returns to court with the spoils of war: the vanquished Emperor Leopold, no less.

In this season we finally see the completion of the palace of Versailles, with the impressive Hall of Mirrors. However, outside the palace, peasants are revolting, and the king struggles to resolve the dispute.

The third series also sees the introduction of Matthew McNulty (The Musketeers, Misfits) to the cast, as a soldier and member of a family of Parisian cobblers (all boasting, inexplicably, a broad Yorkshire accent).

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Versailles season 3?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Versailles

Alexander Vlahos as Philippe in Versailles season 3 episode 1 (BBC/Canal+, SD)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Why is everyone talking about the “graphic sex scenes” in BBC2’s Versailles?

Ellie Walker-Arnott
Ellie Walker-Arnott
109553

Versailles’ Alexander Vlahos on why playing Prince Philippe is like being Doctor Who

109624

Forget Versailles’ filthy sex scenes, viewers were more interested in those hairstyles

109571

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Versailles

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more