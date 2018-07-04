Viewers gripped by Trauma series finale despite “ludicrous” storyline

"The worst drama I've ever been gripped by" – ITV's medical thriller finished on Wednesday night, and viewers were torn over the ending

Over the past three days, ITV series Trauma has become a frustrating pleasure for certain viewers.

Advertisement

From its launch on Monday to its finale last night, many were gripped by Trauma’s unbelievably tense scenes – while conceding that the plot was, at times, “ludicrous”.

The medical thriller, written by Doctor Foster mastermind Mike Bartlett, reached a nerve-shredding climax on Wednesday, with John Simm’s Dan and Adrian Lester’s Jon having the ultimate face-off.

Lots of viewers who thought they were “fed up” with the series still couldn’t tear their eyes away…

Hands up everyone who got fed up with this 20mins in on Monday but is inexplicably seeing it through to the end 🙋🏻 #Trauma — fran james (@decant_it) February 14, 2018

Fabulous cast, great acting, ridiculously weak and ludicrous story and I’m annoyed I’ve not only wasted 3 hours of my life, but I’ve endured adverts! #Trauma — Angela Ellis 🥂 (@angelawinofoodi) February 14, 2018

This is one of the most IDIOTIC dramas I have EVER watched. (And I'll be here til the end)#Trauma pic.twitter.com/Bt0XUlrPdo — Emma Adwoa Sawyerr (@Purple_Worship) February 14, 2018

Gosh I actually can’t believe this was written and then filmed👀😱😱 and the sad bit is I’m sitting through it and wanna know what happens 🙈🙈 #trauma — naf wright (@naffybabe) February 14, 2018

This is the worst drama I’ve ever been gripped by. #Trauma — jeanie (@Beesandthings16) February 14, 2018

Our RadioTimes.com poll found that 72 per cent of voters found the ending to be anti-climactic, a view that was also voiced on Facebook.

ITV's three-part thriller, Trauma, has come to a conclusion, but was it a satisfactory end to the tale? Posted by Radio Times on Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Andrew Brown wrote: “Who do I see for a refund on three hours of time – one of the worst shows I’ve endured, kept waiting for it to click and ramp up. But no, dull, slow, implausible and with a ‘I give up now’ ending.”

However, Dawn Grassby said, “Yes thank goodness they gave the story a complete ending! I hate watching a several part drama to be left to make up my own ending.”

Jill Worthington countered, “It felt like the writer got fed up and just needed to write an ending – any ending. A bit of a let down I thought after such a gripping build up. 😳”

Advertisement

Originally published on Thursday 15 February 2018