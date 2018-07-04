Accessibility Links

This is when Line of Duty series five will begin filming

The show's official Twitter account shared an important update on production of the long-awaited new episodes

Listen up, Line of Duty fans. Nearly a year on from that explosive finale, it looks like the wheels are finally in motion on the next series.

The BBC1 cop drama’s official Twitter account has responded to a fan, confirming that new episodes will begin shooting later this year. Hurrah!

It’s the first concrete news we’ve had on series five in a while, thanks to writer Jed Mercurio’s involvement in new BBC series Bodyguard – which features his Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes.

With Bodyguard due to air later this year, Mercurio has been too busy to focus his full attention on Line of Duty, only recently confirming that he has begun writing the next exploits of Ted Hastings and AC-12.

Line of Duty – which focuses on a police anti-corruption unit – has earned widespread acclaim over the course of its four series, with the BBC already committed to a further two runs.

The drama stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, with the latter hinting to RadioTimes.com earlier this year that, while Mercurio was still penning the story, the show hoped to start shooting towards the end of this year with new episodes airing in 2019.

What fresh challenge will befall AC-12? And will they inch closer to solving the over-arching conspiracy that has stretched across all four series? We’ve still got a while to wait.

