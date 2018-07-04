Our Girl fans are frustrated that the show wasn’t on TV last night

Not everyone was glued to the England v Colombia World Cup match last night

Last night the country erupted in celebration, as football fans took the streets after England made it through to the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals – on penalties.

Advertisement

But this historical feat wasn’t celebrated in all English homes, as Our Girl fans took to social media to complain that their favourite show had been pushed back for the England v Colombia match.

Several fans of the BBC1 show, which stars Michelle Keegan in the lead role, said they were frustrated by the move, especially as the BBC did not have live coverage of the football anyway.

“England had better win this game now Our Girl has been postponed,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

England had better win this game now #OurGirl has been postponed because of it… 😁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 xx — Jane (@Witch_66) July 3, 2018

Actually fuming that #OurGirl isn’t on tonight because of the football. No @michkeegan fix for me today! 😩 — Bethany Whyte (@bethany_whyte) July 3, 2018

Still over the moon about the win last night. Really PROUD of England. The lads are doing amazing. @HKane your an inspiration to many young footballers out there amazing player & Captain. But all that over with it's all about #OurGirl tonight ❤😂😘⚽️ x — Mary Louise Cullen (@MaryLouiseCull1) July 4, 2018

“When you find out there’s no Ackley Bridge or Our Girl cause of England,” another fan said. Several other users said they were “fuming” that the football match had taken precedence.

When you find out there’s no #AckleyBridge or #OurGirl cause of England 🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/TP3JnpAXKQ — vic x (@victoriashaw7) July 3, 2018

Do we have to wait another week for #ourgirl because of football?? Absolutely terrible that they've took it off 😔 — Shannon 🐶 (@_Shannon_Zoe_) July 3, 2018

Come home from pub after watching #england in the #Worldcup2018Russia. Caught up on #loveisland and ready to watch #ourgirl and realised it’s not on 😡😂. — Sophie Evans (@sophieevanss) July 3, 2018

Last week, episode four of Our Girl moved ten minutes later to 9.10pm on Tuesday, while this week the BBC decided against pitting the drama up against the England v Colombia game on ITV.

Advertisement

That means that the latest episode of Our Girl will air on Wednesday 4th July at 9pm (except in Wales where it will air on Thursday 5th July at 9pm). Fingers crossed it will be worth the wait.

The fifth episode of Our Girl will air on Wednesday 4th July at 9pm on BBC1