Is there going to be a mass Love Island dumping this week?

With 20 islanders currently residing in the villa, that number looks set to be cut very soon...

With the inhabitants of the main Love Island abode and Casa Amor having merged, it’s led to a record number of Islanders residing in the villa.

There are currently a whopping 20 contestants bunking up on the show – nine couples and two singletons in Wes Nelson and Georgia Steel.

There are so many, in fact, that the villa’s living room has had to be converted into another bedroom in order to accommodate them all.

But it seems like ITV2 will be cutting that number very soon, with plans to get rid of some Islanders this week.

Apparently it hasn’t yet been decided whether there’s going to be a mass cull or not. It could be that just one couple leaves, or that multiple couples will be evicted from the villa.

Also on the table is a repeat of last week, where the Islanders were forced to decide who to eject from the island after the public voted for their favourite couples. Their choices led to both Eyal and Zara being sent home.

So although we don’t know exactly what form the next dumping is going to take, one thing seems almost certain: the Islanders better not get too cosy, as something is going to happen this week…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2