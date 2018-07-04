Love Island’s Jack reveals he has a poster of Danny Dyer on his wall and viewers are VERY conflicted

Some find it hilarious – others plain creepy

From the clash between Georgia and Josh, Wes shedding a few tears over Megan’s new relationship and the sitdown between Jack’s ex Ellie Jones and Dani, last night’s Love Island left us with plenty of talking points.

But the most important? Ellie revealed that Jack has a poster of Danny Dyer above his bed.

Yes, the Danny Dyer, Eastenders star and father to Jack’s girlfriend Dani.

For some fans, it was the biggest revelation to come out of this year’s villa…

JACK HAS A POSTER OF DANNY DYER I AM SCREEEEEAMING #LoveIsland — L (@highlara) July 3, 2018

Petition for Danny Dyer to take a signed poster in for Jack when the parents visit in the final week 🙌🏼😂 #LoveIsland — Mark Imrie (@Mark_Imrie) July 3, 2018

It was made all the funnier after Jack clarified to the beach hut that he doesn’t have a shrine to the EastEnders star…

Jack: “She’s making it sound like I have a shrine that I pray to” Also Jack: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nhMtuzqn1V — Roisin (@xdolanchambie) July 3, 2018

if Jack's mates aren't building a shrine to Danny Dyer in his room as we watch this are they even his mates?! #loveisland — Rebecca Weir (@RJWeir) July 3, 2018

…And when Dani’s main problem was that Jack has posters on his wall at age 26.

Dani doesn't care that Jack's got a poster of her dad in his room, she just cares that he's 26 and still got posters 😂 National treasure in the making #loveisland — Hannah (@HannahLiz73) July 3, 2018

But while the news left some fans suspicious of Jack…

Plot Twist: Jack is using Dani to get closer and meet his idol Danny Dyer #loveisland — ◡̈ (@idekmic) July 3, 2018

Now we all found out jack has a poster of Danny dyer, does he really wanna be with dani or does he just want Danny dyer as a father In law #loveisland — B (@bhavishaparmar) July 3, 2018

…most were just wondering what kind of poster it is.

Jack has a poster of his girlfriends dad danny dyer I'm howling #LoveIsland #alarmbells pic.twitter.com/ymk4aNjLuf — Rebecca shaw (@rebzy2412) July 3, 2018

Love Island is on 9pm tonight, ITV2