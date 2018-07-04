Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018: full TV coverage guide

Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018: full TV coverage guide

Everything you need to know about the BBC's coverage of the RHS flower show

(Getty)

Every year The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show shows off the finest in intricate gardening and floral displays.

Advertisement

The Chelsea Flower Show may dominate the BBC’s schedules in June, but the good news is that the broadcaster is also providing full behind-the-scenes coverage from Hampton Court over four nights this week.

Here’s everything you know to about the BBC Hampton Court Palace Flower Show coverage.

When is the Hampton Court Flower Show on TV?

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show is shown over four consecutive programmes, starting on Tuesday 3rd July, each showing on BBC2 at 9.30pm.

This is the fourth year the BBC will have broadcast from the flower show, and it will be covered across four 30-minute episodes.

The show is an annual event that has occurred at Hampton Court Palace since 1993, attracting around 140,000 visitors a year.

The theme for the 2018 show is ‘Lifestyle Gardens’ and there will be 11 individual gardens each with its own design.

There will also be a garden that pays homage to the BBC series Countryfile, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Who are the presenters for the BBC’s Hampton Court Flower Show coverage?

New Radio 2 drive time host Jo Whiley will be presenting, alongside veteran gardener Joe Swift.

Advertisement

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show starts Tuesday 3rd July on BBC2 at 9.30pm

Keep up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty, TL

World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Former China Editor for the BBC, Carrie Gracie, speaks onstage at the Women of the World Summit on April 13, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Carrie Gracie receives payout and apology from BBC after gender inequality row

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

imagenotavailable1

David Dimbleby to anchor BBC coverage of Nelson Mandela’s funeral

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more