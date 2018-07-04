Who is Charlie Williams? Meet the Love Island contestant who’s into Alex

Charlie adds that she speaks her truth while she sleeps.

“I sometimes sleep talk and I swear I tell the truth in my sleep! When things are on my mind, it will come out in my sleep,” she says.

And, while she’s apprehensive to say she’ll be willing to steal a boy away from another girl, she says she will go to great lengths to get what she wants.

“It’s a really difficult situation. If I was outside the villa and meeting people, I’m a really strong girls’ girl, I would never go for a friend’s ex,” she says. “But we are on Love Island and I genuinely really want to find someone. I want someone that when I leave we can keep up something serious. You look at other Islanders who are engaged and have had children. I want that.”