What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Wednesday 4th July

The World Cup takes another break following the Round of 16. There will be no football on TV on either Wednesday or Thursday, with the first quarter-final matches taking place on Friday 6th July. If you’re desperate for more sporting action, check out our full coverage guide to Wimbledon on the BBC.

The full last 16 World Cup fixtures

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico

Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland

England v Colombia