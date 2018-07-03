Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the second knockout round at the World Cup in Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: A fan holds a replica World Cup trophy as they enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Getty, TL

For the eight teams strong (or lucky) enough to make it through their first knockout game in the round of 16, the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals await.

Like the last round, The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the quarter-finals matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which games they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

If England do reach a quarter-final, the media match split means the game will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.

So, when are these World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

Here’s everything you need to know…

World Cup 2018 quarter-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Friday 6 July: Uruguay v France

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Friday 6 July: Brazil v Belgium

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Kazan

Saturday 7 July: (Winner of Sweden v Switzerland) v (England v Colombia)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Samara

Sat July 7: Russia v Croatia

Kick-off  7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Sochi

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Japan fans collect rubbish from the stands following their sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at Rostov Arena on July 2, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

