World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the second knockout round at the World Cup in Russia
For the eight teams strong (or lucky) enough to make it through their first knockout game in the round of 16, the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals await.
Like the last round, The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the quarter-finals matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which games they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.
If England do reach a quarter-final, the media match split means the game will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.
So, when are these World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?
Here’s everything you need to know…
World Cup 2018 quarter-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV
Friday 6 July: Uruguay v France
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Nizhny Novgorod
Friday 6 July: Brazil v Belgium
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Kazan
Saturday 7 July: (Winner of Sweden v Switzerland) v (England v Colombia)
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Samara
Sat July 7: Russia v Croatia
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel TBC
Venue Sochi