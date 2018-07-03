When is Roger Federer playing Lukas Lacko at Wimbledon?

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is the number one seed and will play the Slovakian on Wednesday 4th July

In 2017, a month before his 36th birthday, Roger Federer became the oldest person ever to win a Wimbledon tennis title in the modern era. He can further extend that particular gap between himself and his peers this year by retaining his crown – an unprecedented 8th – but he faces stiff competition to do so.

Federer’s long-time foe Rafael Nadal currently holds the world number one spot and, ten years on from their epic battle in the 2008 final, the Spaniard will be hoping he can bring his A-game from his recent French Open win to take home a third Wimbledon title. And, of course, there’s the small matter of Andy Murray…

Nadal was rather respectful at the news that Federer would go into the tournament as top seed, despite the fact the Swiss currently sits at number two in the world rankings: “For winning so many times here and having so much success on grass, he deserves to be the number one seed for everything he has achieved here.”

When is Roger Federer playing his second round match at Wimbledon?

Federer will next play Lukas Lacko, the world number 73 from Slovakia, in what is likely to be another easy test for the top seed, after he saw off Lajovic 6-1 6-3 6-4 in the first round. If he comes through that, he faces a possible third round clash with Ivo Karlovic or Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer will play next on Wednesday 4th July. Check the full order of play for more information.