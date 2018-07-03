Accessibility Links

Dani Dyer had a Danny Dyer moment on Love Island

Dani Dyer had a Danny Dyer moment on Love Island

The fan favourite was NOT happy about Jack's ex moving into the villa

Dani Dyer showed, shall we say, a range of emotions on Monday night’s Love Island. First, there was absolute relief as she was reunited with official boyfriend Jack Fincham after he returned from Casa Amor. But this was soon followed up by a flurry of anger as Jack’s ex Ellie Jones swanned into the villa with new partner Sam Bird.

After Jack confirmed that the new girl was indeed his former fling, Dani hissed to him: “She can f**k off. I ain’t talking to her.”

And just in case she wasn’t clear enough, Dani added: “I ain’t f**king talking to her.”

Then, as new couple Sam and Ellie sat down with the rest of the islanders, Dani whispered to Jack: “I’m not clapping them either!”

Where did this (apparently) uncharacteristic moment of fury come from? Viewers are blaming it on her genes…

Good luck, Ellie. You’re going to need it…

Love Island is on tonight at the later time of 9:30pm on ITV2

