Heartbroken Japanese fans STILL stayed behind to clear up their rubbish after dramatic World Cup loss to Belgium

The best fans in the tournament cleaned up the stadium despite going out to a shocking 94th minute winner

In a mark of admirable sportsmanship (and world class manners), Japanese fans at the World Cup STILL stayed behind to clean up their rubbish despite suffering a devastating loss in the final minute of their last 16 tie against Belgium.

Advertisement

The Japanese visitors in Russia had been praised earlier in the tournament for cleaning up after their surprise 2-1 victory over Colombia (the Senegalese fans did the same after beating Poland) – but few could have expected them to repeat this after Nacer Chadli’s 94th minute winner completed an unlikely Belgian comeback and knocked the Asian side out of the tournament.

Yet, despite the heartbreak, they did – solidifying their place as the fans of the tournament so far.

Knocked out of the World Cup and the Japanese fans are still staying behind after the game and tidying up the mess in the stadium, Japanese fans you are incredible. pic.twitter.com/Bk7zDPRwtu — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) July 2, 2018

Japan was Knocked out of the World Cup in a bitter way yet her fans stayed behind to clean the rubbish in the stadium after the defeat..Great minds are not difficult to know.. HUGE RESPECT to the Japanese's some of us will never forget this! — IKUJUNI SAMUEL (@TheSamOre) July 3, 2018

Even after losing in the last minute to Belgium, the Japanese fans showed true #class – even staying behind to clear up the rubbish in the stands! Can you ever imagine supporters doing that over here – especially after their team has LOST? #NeverInAMillionYears — Prince1Keith (@Prince1Keith) July 2, 2018

Japanese fans stayed behind to clean the rubbish in the stadium after that heartbreaking defeat. Touch of class ❤ — ManUtd Die Hard Fans (@MUFC_D_H_F) July 2, 2018

Japan had gone 2-0 up at the beginning of the first half, only to see goals from Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Chadli down them 3-2.

Check out highlights from the match below.

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter