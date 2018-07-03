Accessibility Links

Heartbroken Japanese fans STILL stayed behind to clear up their rubbish after dramatic World Cup loss to Belgium

The best fans in the tournament cleaned up the stadium despite going out to a shocking 94th minute winner

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JULY 02: Japan fans collect rubbish from the stands following their sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at Rostov Arena on July 2, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In a mark of admirable sportsmanship (and world class manners), Japanese fans at the World Cup STILL stayed behind to clean up their rubbish despite suffering a devastating loss in the final minute of their last 16 tie against Belgium.

The Japanese visitors in Russia had been praised earlier in the tournament for cleaning up after their surprise 2-1 victory over Colombia (the Senegalese fans did the same after beating Poland) – but few could have expected them to repeat this after Nacer Chadli’s 94th minute winner completed an unlikely Belgian comeback and knocked the Asian side out of the tournament.

Yet, despite the heartbreak, they did – solidifying their place as the fans of the tournament so far.

(Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)
(Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Japan had gone 2-0 up at the beginning of the first half, only to see goals from Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Chadli down them 3-2.

Check out highlights from the match below.

