Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2018: full TV coverage guide

Everything you need to know about the BBC's coverage of the RHS flower show

Every year The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show shows off the finest in intricate gardening and floral displays.

The Chelsea Flower Show may dominate the BBC’s schedules in June, but the good news is that the broadcaster is also providing full behind-the-scenes coverage from Hampton Court over four nights this week.

Here’s everything you know to about the BBC Hampton Court Palace Flower Show coverage.

When is the Hampton Court Flower Show on TV?

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show is shown over four consecutive programmes, starting on Tuesday 3rd July, each showing on BBC2 at 9.30pm.

This is the fourth year the BBC will have broadcast from the flower show, and it will be covered across four 30-minute episodes.

The show is an annual event that has occurred at Hampton Court Palace since 1993, attracting around 140,000 visitors a year.

The theme for the 2018 show is ‘Lifestyle Gardens’ and there will be 11 individual gardens each with its own design.

There will also be a garden that pays homage to the BBC series Countryfile, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Who are the presenters for the BBC’s Hampton Court Flower Show coverage?

New Radio 2 drive time host Jo Whiley will be presenting, alongside veteran gardener Joe Swift.

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show starts Tuesday 3rd July on BBC2 at 9.30pm