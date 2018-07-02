Accessibility Links

What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Ready to plan your next day's viewing?

A fan holds up a World Cup trophy replica before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 28, 2018. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images) TL

Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd July?

Sweden v Switzerland

Kick-off 3pm with coverage on BBC1 from 2:30pm.

Colombia v England

Kick-off 7pm with coverage on ITV from 6:15pm.

The full last 16 World Cup fixtures

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico

Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland

England v Colombia

