What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Ready to plan your next day's viewing?

Enjoying today’s World Cup matches and already thinking about planning your viewing for tomorrow? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Below we’ll be keeping you updated on the games being played tomorrow, with kick-off times and details of TV coverage.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd July?

Kick-off 3pm with coverage on BBC1 from 2:30pm.

Kick-off 7pm with coverage on ITV from 6:15pm.

The full last 16 World Cup fixtures

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico

Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland

England v Colombia