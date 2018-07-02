What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

The World Cup 2018 group stages are over – and knockout football has begun.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games– the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Monday 2nd July?

Kick-off 3pm with coverage on ITV from 2:30pm.

Kick-off 7pm with coverage on BBC1 from 6:30pm.

The full last 16 World Cup fixtures

Click for full details.

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

Brazil v Mexico

Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland

Advertisement

England v Colombia