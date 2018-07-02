Love Island’s Dani reveals her thoughts on Jack after that Casa Amor video

“Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! That’s the bird I was seeing before I came in here!”

Love Island fans have been forced to watch Jack’s reaction to the arrival of new contestant (and ex) Ellie in countless episode previews and recaps – and now Dani Dyer has finally seen the footage.

We saw Jack’s partner in tears over the Casa Amor clip on Sunday night, with viewers left wondering whether the (perhaps unwarranted) meddling from the Love Island producers would see Dani couple up with another boy. Tonight we’ll get our answer – and it looks like it’ll be the one everyone’s hoping for.

Speaking to Georgia in the upcoming episode, Dani reveals that the video hasn’t changed how she feels about him. “Me and Jack are boyfriend and girlfriend. He is my boyfriend,” she says. “I have been so committed to that boy. As soon as the boys walked in, I was not interested. I’ve got a boyfriend, I’m very happy. That is it. I basically love the kid, I honestly do. Every time I see him I’m like ‘fit’.”

In other words, we can all stop panicking.

Over in Casa Amor, national sweetheart Jack tells the boys he’s eager to get back to the villa and his girlfriend: “I’ve got a brand new relationship that I care about a lot. I want to go and be with her. I don’t want to be here.”

He adds: “These are real relationships, and real lives and real feelings you can’t hide that. I will always say how I feel regardless. I want to go back and be in bed with my girlfriend, not in a bed on my own in the garden… I’m over being here now… I want to go back and see my girlfriend.”

So sure, we’ll have to see whether Josh and Georgia’s relationship can be salvaged at the next recoupling, but it looks as if #Jani fans can rest easy tonight.

Love Island continues at 9pm