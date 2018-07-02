Who is Ellie Brown? Meet the new Love Island 2018 contestant who already knows Adam

The Geordie blonde has history with one of the boys in the Love Island villa – will that past catch up with them on ITV2?

Ellie Brown was one of two new girls who entered the Love Island 2018 villa on Sunday 17th June – and she came with a warning.

“I’m very short tempered,” she said bluntly ahead of joining the show. “I haven’t got the ability to look past a situation when I’m in it. If somebody annoys me in that moment, I get very emotional. I say things that I will probably regret saying.”

With that in mind and with tensions guaranteed to be high in the Love Island villa, what else do we need to know about Ellie?

The 20-year-old is a business development manager from Newcastle, and says her Geordie personality will shine through on ITV2.

“Us Northeners have a lot of banter,” she says, “I could talk to a piece of paper if it would speak back. I’m a cheeky Geordie with loads of energy.”

That Newcastle connection could also be significant, too, as she says she knows fellow Love Islander Adam: “I do know Adam. And I’ve met his ex. Newcastle is very small so everyone knows everyone. We all speak. If I saw him in a nightclub I would say ‘hello’ but we’ve not been in the same friendship circle. I knew Alex Beattie from last year, I knew Sophie Gradon from series two.”

What is Ellie looking for in a guy?

Ellie said before joining Love Island that she already had her eye on Dr Alex George: “I’m in love with Alex! I absolutely love him.”

However, she insists that she doesn’t have just one type, explaining, “My two ex boyfriends are so polar opposite, it’s unreal. One was muscly, tall. The other was not much taller than me and a bit older. I’m not looking for anything specific. If they make me happy, they’re for me, and if they don’t, they’re not for me.”

As for turn-offs, she says “arrogance, cockiness and bragging” are her biggest pet peeves. “If you’ve got to brag and boast about it, you probably haven’t got it.”

She’s already taken note of Adam’s cockiness: “Adam is a bit like that but when I think he realised that it was starting to hurt people, he pulled back. Who calls themselves a ten out of ten? No one is a ten out of ten. Except maybe Beyonce.”

Who is Ellie Brown? Key facts

Who is Ellie coupled up with on Love Island? Alex George

Age: 20

Job: business development manager

Location: Newcastle

Instagram: brown.elle

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2