Who is Alex Miller? Meet the Love Island contestant who thinks he’s ‘more of a man’ than the other guys

Alex reckons the girls in the villa have been 'messing around with boys' and he's just the man they've been waiting for.

Alex Miller on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Alex Miller, one of the new boys entering the villa, isn’t short on confidence, declaring that “the girls have been messing around with boys in the villa, it’s time for a man to go in!”

The 28-year-old from Essex reckons the trait that will make him least likeable in the villa is that he’s “pretty perfect”, although he does also admit that he suffers from “arrogance”.

He’s only got one proper ex who he swears “should have nothing but nice things to say about me” and describes her as the “only girl I’ve been in love with”.

Alex cheated on his first ever girlfriend (presumably not the one who’ll only have good things to say about him) when he was 18 and is taking a fairly relaxed approach to loyalty in the villa.

“If someone matches your personality better than the person you’re coupled up with and you get a better vibe from them, see what happens. It is a bit cut throat in there and it has to be that way.”

#tbt – festival season starts this weekend…. better get back down the gym #wearefstvl

A post shared by Alex Miller (@mralexmiller1990) on

As for whether he’ll be picking friends over girls, he says “I am a boys’ boy but I’m not there to make friends, I am there to meet someone. I’m not taking Jack home to my Mum’s house am I?”

He also reckons he looks better than “everyone else in glasses” which Dani and Lauren might have something to say about.

What’s Alex looking for in a girl?

Alex’s type is petite brunettes, which has meant he’s taken a shine to the very coupled up Dani Dyer. He’s not worried, saying “we’ll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in…”

He’s also got his eye on the slightly more available Ellie, describing her as “cute”.

He doesn’t like “boring birds” and says “as long as they are funny and have a good personality” then he’ll be interested.

When a girl gets jealous, that’s Alex’s biggest turn off, which could be a problem in the Love Island villa where envy runs rampant.

Who is Alex Miller? Key facts:

Age: 28

Job: Structural Glazier

Instagram: @mralexmiller1990

Location: Essex

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep28 on ITV2 Pictured: Georgia comforts Dani. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

