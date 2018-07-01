World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the first knockout round at the World Cup in Russia – UPDATED

Unfortunately, the World Cup 2018 can’t last forever – and the 32 starting countries must be cut in half before the knockout rounds.

Only the winner and runner-up from each group will progress to the Round of 16. So, when are the first World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the World Cup last 16 matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which matches they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

ITV had the first two picks of the last 16 fixtures and they have unsurprisingly chosen to broadcast the England match. Check below for all the Last 16 World Cup fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup knockout stages?

Here are the teams that have made it through to the Last 16: France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, Sweden, England, Belgium, Brazil, Switzerland, Japan and Colombia

World Cup 2018 round of 16 full fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Saturday 30 June: France v Argentina (winner Group C v runner-up Group D)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue Kazan Arena, Kazan

Saturday 30 June: Uruguay v Portugal (winner Group A v runner-up Group B)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Sochi

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue Moscow (Luzhniki)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Kick off 3pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Samara

Monday 2 July: Belgium v Japan (Winner Group G v Runner-up Group H)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue Rostov-on-Don

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue St Petersburg

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Moscow (Spartak)