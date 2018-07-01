Accessibility Links

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or the BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The World Cup 2018 group stages are over – and knockout football has begun.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games– the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today, Sunday 1st July?

Spain v Russia

Kick-off 3pm with coverage on BBC1 from 2:30pm.

Croatia v Denmark

Kick-off 7pm with coverage on ITV from 6:30pm.

The full last 16 World Cup fixtures

Click for full details.

France v Argentina RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

Spain v Russia

Croatia v Denmark

Brazil v Mexico

Belgium v Japan

Sweden v Switzerland

England v Colombia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: A fan holds a replica World Cup trophy as they enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

