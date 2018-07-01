When is Andy Murray playing Benoit Paire at Wimbledon 2018?

The former world number one – and two-time Wimbledon champion – has overcome injury to play Benoit Paire in the first round of this year's tournament

It’s been a tough road to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. The British number one has been out of action for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He marked his return to the tour at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios but showcasing some promising form. And – after playing at Eastbourne – he will be aiming to make an impact at SW19 with a first-round match against Benoit Paire.

Murray is not seeded for the Wimbledon Championships, after his injury lay-off saw his ranking fall to 156th, so his path to the latter stages of the competition is likely to be littered with tennis heavyweights.

But the former world number one – and two-time Wimbledon champion – will be hoping to cement his comeback after a long lay-off, and best his performance last year when he fell in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey.

When is Andy Murray playing his first round match at Wimbledon?

Andy Murray will play Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of Wimbledon – the two-time champion is in the second half of the draw which means he will take to the court for his opener on Tuesday 3rd July.

The two met in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, with Murray prevailing in straight sets. If the Scot does come through his first round match this year, he will face Jeremy Chardy or Denis Shapovalov in the second round, with a possible third round clash against number five seed Juan Martin del Potro. Then, in the latter stages of the competition, he could come up against Rafael Nadal (in the quarter-finals), Novak Djokovic (semi-finals) and Roger Federer in the final.