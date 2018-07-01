One of last year's Love Island stars and a savage comedian – what could go wrong?

As the villa drama mounts, even six episodes a week isn’t enough for Love Island fans. But never fear, because Love Island: Aftersun is here.

Covering all the scandalous island gossip and more, Caroline Flack is joined every week by special celebrity guests to discuss the week’s goings on in the villa.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Alex Brooker, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander and Zara McDermott.

Who is Matt Edmondson?

This’ll be fun. We’re celebrating the new weekend schedule with a little event… love radio? Then come to R1 HQ and ask some questions to me @Alicelevine @dev_101 @MayaJama @MollieKing & @scott_mills ?

— Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) June 1, 2018

Comedian Matt Edmondson is a former presenter of The Xtra Factor and is also a presenter on BBC Radio 1 alongside Molly King.

Edmondson is also the creator and narrator of ITV2 dating show Dress to Impress.

Who is Olly Alexander?

Best-known for being the frontman of Years & Years, singer Olly Alexander tweeted his excitement at being on the Aftersun panel this week.

Some of the band’s biggest hits include King, Shine and Desire.

Who is Montana Brown?

Montana was one of the favourite islanders on Love Island in 2017, known for being unlucky in love and absolutely hilarious.

She seemed to find love with Alex in the villa, but shortly after being voted out the pair went their separate ways. Since leaving Love Island, Montana has put her name to a clothing line and has also appeared on Loose Women.

Who is Zara McDermott?

Zara became one of the latest islanders to leave the villa this week when she was voted out by the boys, who had to choose whether to send home either her, Megan or Ellie. Sadly for Zara, she drew the short straw and her villa romance with Adam came to an end.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 1st July at 10pm on ITV2