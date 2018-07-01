What time is The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan on TV?

Accessibility Links

This summer the comedian is swapping room service for the road less travelled in a new BBC series

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 15: The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, June 14, 2018, with guests Isla Fisher, Jeremy Renner, and Romesh Ranganathan. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is venturing out of his comfortable zone this summer to be immersed in some of the most beautiful – and, apparently, dangerous – places in the world.

The series has been described as a “an eye-opening, and at times heart-stopping, insider’s guide to countries that are big on natural beauty, character and charm.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When is The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan on?

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan is on Sundays at 9pm on BBC2, beginning Sunday 1st July.

What is it about?

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan is a travel show with a difference, presented by a man whose idea of off the beaten path travel is a stay in a three-star hotel, not a trek through a jungle. Yet his fresh perspective and honest outlook on the world in a strange way makes him the perfect candidate to explore countries that are often ignored or have developed an unfavourable reputation.

The first episode of the series will see him travel to Haiti, a country he’s only ever heard bad things about, in the hopes of finding more to the place than the ‘sensational headlines’, while episode two will see him travel to Ethiopia.

How many episodes is it?

The series will be comprised of three episodes, each airing in the same slot weekly.

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan is on Sundays at 9pm on BBC2 

