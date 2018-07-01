Spain v Russia World Cup 2018: what time is the Last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

Tournament hosts Russia face their biggest challenge yet against a Spanish squad who have still not quite turned on the style - check kick-off time, date and channel info here

World Cup 2018 hosts Russia have been one of the surprises of the tournament after qualifying for the knockouts with relative ease.

Spain on the other hand haven’t looked quite as comfortable as expected, but surely will have too much quality for the hosts to handle as the Last 16 matches continue?

Check out all the details you need to know ahead of the third World Cup 2018 knockout match, including kick-off time, live TV coverage and squad details below.

When is the Spain v Russia World Cup 2018 Last 16 match being played?

The match takes place on Sunday 1st July.

What time is kick-off?

The match begins at 3pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

What channel can I watch the match on?

Spain v Russia is showing on BBC1 with coverage starting at 2:30pm.

Who’s in the squads for Spain and Russia?

Spain

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Russia

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg).

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Fedor Kudryashov (both Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Sergei Ignashevich, Mario Fernandes (both CSKA Moscow), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg).

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinskiy (Krasnodar), Alexsandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev (both CSKA Moscow), Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexsandr Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal).

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar).

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

They will face the winner of Croatia v Denmark, which is played at 7pm on Sunday 1st July.

How did Spain and Russia get to the World Cup knockouts?

Spain

Spain were tipped as strong favourites before the tournament kicked off, but like many of the ‘big’ teams their form has been patchy. They rode their luck against Iran, and the failure to beat Morocco in the last group game was a shock. Spain may have topped the group but they certainly didn’t do so in style, even after a thrilling 3-3 draw with rivals Portugal in their opening game.

Russia

Many had their doubts about hosts Russia as a team, but they’ve defied all expectations so far. Their 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia set the tone, and they followed it up with another comprehensive win over Egypt. The defeat to Uruguay in their final group match was no surprise, but a knockout match against a European giant is just rewards for making it through the group stages of their own World Cup.

Who are the players to look out for?

Spain have a squad utterly stacked with quality – even if some have yet to show it – but Isco has been pulling the strings in his Spanish side since the opening game.

Russian left winger Denis Cheryshev meanwhile has been a handful for every defence he’s faced so far. He failed to impress during his brief period with Real Madrid – even inadvertently causing their disqualification from the Copa del Rey – but could this match against Spain could prove his redemption?