England v Colombia World Cup 2018: what time is the Last 16 fixture live on TV?

The Three Lions are through to the knockout stages, but when are they playing? And what channel is the match on TV? Everything you need to know

Regardless of the 1-0 loss against Belgium and a second place finish in Group G, England are still through to the World Cup 2018 Last 16.

Now the Three Lions will take on Colombia for a place in the quarter-finals.

But when is the match on TV? And on what channel? Check the kick-off time, date and more for England’s next crucial World Cup match below.

When will England play Colombia in the World Cup 2018 round of 16?

England will play Colombia at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday 3rd July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.

Who’s in the squads for England and Colombia?

England

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Colombia

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (AC Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (CD Once Caldas).

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murillo (CF Pachuca), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona FC), Frank Fabra (CA Boca Juniors), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (CA Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (RCD Espanyol), Abel Aguilar (AC Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Fernando Quintero (CA River Plate).

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (SE Palmeiras), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion).

How did England and Colombia get to the knockout rounds?

England

After a last-minute winner from captain Harry Kane, the squad won their first group game against Tunisia 2-1. This followed a staggering 6-1 victory over Panama, before a 1-0 loss against Belgium saw them finish runners-up in Group G.

Colombia

The South American side looked in trouble after losing to Japan 2-1 in their opening game, but Colombia managed to finish top of Group H with back-to-back wins against Poland and Senegal.

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

If England go through, they could face either Sweden or Switerzland in the next match. This will be broadcast Saturday 7 July (kick off at 3pm) from Samara, with the game likely to air on BBC1 (TBC). Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

Who are the players to look out for?

With the England skipper openly vying for the tournament’s golden boot, Harry Kane (and his goal tally) is certainly worth keeping an eye on. He’s proved deadly at penalties, a threat at England’s revered set-pieces, and has somehow managed to appear level-headed despite the dual responsibilities of being England’s captain and main goal threat.

As the top goalscorer from the last World Cup, Colombia’s James Rodriguez could be a key threat to England. However, the Real Madrid player might have to sit on the sidelines in upcoming games: he was substituted with an injury 30 minutes into the team’s match with Senegal.