Croatia v Denmark World Cup 2018: what time is the Last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

Unbeaten Croatia face Group C runners-up Denmark in what could be one of the ties of the round - check kick-off time, date and channel info here

Spearheaded by captain Luka Modrić, Croatia have stormed through the World Cup 2018 group stage undefeated.

Advertisement

Denmark weren’t expected to make waves but have similarly impressed, meaning the two sides will meet in the Last 16 knockout round.

This match up looks to be one of picks of the round. Check out kick off time, live TV coverage and more below.

When is the Croatia v Denmark World Cup 2018 Round of 16 game being played?

The match takes place on Sunday 1st July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

What channel can I watch Croatia v Denmark on?

ITV will have full live coverage, from 6:30pm.

Who’s in the squads for Croatia and Denmark?

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo).

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebic (Eintracht).

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby).

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich).

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna).

Forwards: Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

They will face the winner of Spain v Russia, which is played at 3pm on Sunday 1st July.

How did Croatia and Denmark get to the knockouts?

Croatia

Croatia have reached the knock outs in spectacular fashion, beating Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria to top their group.

Denmark

Having closed out their group stage campaign with arguably the worst match of the tournament (a drab 0-0 draw with France) Denmark look happy to just be in the knock-out stage. They finished Group C runners-up with two draws and a win.

Who are the players to look out for?

He’s captain for a reason: Luka Modric has long since displayed his talent at Real Madrid but he’s having the World Cup of his career thanks to a wonderful performance against Argentina.

Spurs star Christian Eriksen is Denmark’s talisman and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Who’s the top scorer for each team?

Croatia’s top scorer is Luka Modric with two goals.

Advertisement

The honour of being Denmark’s top scorer is currently shared between Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen with a goal each.