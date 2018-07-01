Brazil v Mexico World Cup 2018: what time is the Last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

Mexico have already defeated champions Germany and now they face Brazil, the side with the most World Cup titles in history – check kick-off time, date and channel info here

Brazil face Mexico in the World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout round on Monday 2nd July.

Brazil started slowly but have been clicking into gear in their last two group matches as their quality has started to shine through.

Russia has seen plenty of surprises but Mexico’s victory over Germany was one of the biggest – can they slay another giant as the Last 16 matches continue?

Check out all the details you need to know ahead of the fifth World Cup 2018 knockout match, including kick-off time, live TV coverage and squad details below.

When is the Brazil v Mexico World Cup 2018 Last 16 match being played?

The match takes place on Monday 2nd July.

What time is kick-off?

The match begins at 3pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Samara Arena, Samara.

What TV channel is showing Brazil v Mexico?

The match will be shown on ITV, with coverage starting at 2:30pm.

Who’s in the squads for Brazil and Mexico?

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Danilo (Manchester City), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva, Marquinhos (both PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pedro Geromel (Gremio).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Forward: Neymar (PSG), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Mexico

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

They will face the winner of Belgium v Japan, which is played at 7pm on Monday 2nd July.

How did Brazil and Mexico get to the World Cup knockouts?

Brazil

Slow off the mark after an unexpected draw to Switzerland, Brazil have since won back to back games scoring four without reply.

Mexico

Mexico’s opening game victory over Germany was a result no one saw coming, but it was well earned. They showed the same tenacity against South Korea, yet a poor display against group winners Sweden has raised questions.