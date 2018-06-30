World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the second knockout round at the World Cup in Russia

For the eight teams strong (or lucky) enough to make it through their first knockout game in the round of 16, the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals await.

Advertisement

Like the last round, The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the quarter-finals matches, with the broadcasters deciding between them which games they will air once all the fixtures are confirmed.

If England do reach a quarter-final, the media match split means the game will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.

So, when are these World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Which teams are in the quarter-final matches?

As the round of 16 matches only started on Saturday 30th June, we don’t yet know.

However, we can say it will be eight teams from the following sides: France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, Sweden, England, Belgium, Brazil, Japan, Colombia and Switzerland.

And you can see below what possible ties those results could throw up…

World Cup 2018 quarter-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Friday 6 July: (Winner of Uruguay v Portugal) v (Winner of France v Argentina)

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Friday 6 July: (Winner of Brazil v Mexico) v (Winner of Belgium v Japan)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Venue Kazan

Kick-off 3pm UK time Channel TBC Venue Samara How does VAR work in the World Cup?

Sat July 7: (Winner of Spain v Russia) v (Winner of Croatia v Denmark)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel TBC

Advertisement

Venue Sochi