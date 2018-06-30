When is Serena Williams playing Arantxa Rus at Wimbledon?

Serena Williams begins Wimbledon 2018 as the 25th seed, despite being ranked 182 in the world – having given birth to a baby girl in September 2017.

Her return to the game has not been easy. Since playing her first match in February, she has suffered back-to-back exits from Indian Wells, Miami and last month’s French Open, after she was forced to withdraw from a fourth round clash with long-time rival Maria Sharapova due to an injury sustained in a third round doubles match alongside her sister Venus (they were defeated by Andreja Klepač and María José Martínez Sánchez).

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon winner, and is richly deserving of her place in the seeds alongside rivals Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Garbine Muguruza, though the world number 32, Dominika Cibulkova, who is now unseeded as a result, might not see it that way…

When is Serena Williams playing her first round match at Wimbledon?

Serena Williams will begin her Wimbledon campaign on day two of the Championships (Tuesday 3rd July) against Arantxa Rus, the world number 107 from the Netherlands. That shouldn’t be too much of a test for the American, who will be playing at SW19 for the first time in two years – Rus has not made it past the third round, a feat she achieved back in 2012.

Make it through that test and Williams will play either Tereza Smitkova or Viktoriya Tomova, with a possible third round clash against Elina Vitolina, the number five seed, and a fourth round meeting with fellow American (and 10th seed) Madison Keys.