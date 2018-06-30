When is Roger Federer playing Dusan Lajovic at Wimbledon?

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is the number one seed and will open play on Centre Court against Dusan Lajovic on Monday 2nd July

In 2017, a month before his 36th birthday, Roger Federer became the oldest person ever to win a Wimbledon tennis title in the modern era. He can further extend that particular gap between himself and his peers this year by retaining his crown – an unprecedented 8th – but he faces stiff competition to do so, starting with first round opponent Dusan Lajovic.

Advertisement

Federer’s long-time foe Rafael Nadal currently holds the world number one spot and, ten years on from their epic battle in the 2008 final, the Spaniard will be hoping he can bring his A-game from his recent French Open win to take home a third Wimbledon title. And, of course, there’s the small matter of Andy Murray…

Nadal was rather respectful at the news that Federer would go into the tournament as top seed, despite the fact the Swiss currently sits at number two in the world rankings: “For winning so many times here and having so much success on grass, he deserves to be the number one seed for everything he has achieved here.”

When is Roger Federer playing his first round match at Wimbledon?

Federer’s first round match will open proceedings on Centre Court on Monday 2nd July at 1pm.

Advertisement

He will play Dusan Lajovic, the world number 57 from Serbia, in what is expected to be a relatively easy test for the top seed. If he comes through that, he faces a second round match against either Lukas Lacko or Benjamin Bonzi and a possible third round clash with Ivo Karlovic, Mikhail Youzhny or Leonardo Mayer.