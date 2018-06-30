Accessibility Links

Who is Ellie Jones? Meet the Love Island contestant who used to date Jack Fincham

Ellie has history with Jack – but does she want to steal him away from Dani?

Love Island Ellie Jones

Ellie Jones, aged 22, will be a familiar face for original Love Islander Jack Fincham, as the pair dated for a while after meeting in August 2016. “We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t,” says Ellie.

“I met his brother and mates. I don’t know how he’ll feel when he sees me walk in. I don’t know if he’ll be angry or shocked but we do get on so hopefully it won’t be an issue.”

But will she be pursuing Jack? Her answer is unclear… “When I look at him, I do still think there is something there, but I would never go back there,” she says.

Ellie remembers that on her first date with Jack she was “so nervous” that she couldn’t drink her prosecco – “I was shaking!”

Despite her history with Jack, Ellie wants to make friends with Dani. “I am a girls’ girl,” she says. “If I came away without a boyfriend, I wouldn’t be as heartbroken if I came away with a good girl mate.

“Girls keep you strong minded and they get you through it. Dani is someone who would be my friend on the outside so I would like to think me and her will get on.”

What is Ellie looking for in a boy?

“I normally go for arrogant boys that love themselves and it clearly hasn’t got me anywhere but I need a boy who makes me laugh,” says Ellie.

“In the villa, I fancy Josh. And I really fancy Alex because he’s so different to my normal type, I think I’m in love with him already and I’ve not even met him yet! He makes my heart melt, he’ll be a good person to bring home to my parents.”

Who is Ellie Jones? Key facts:

Age: 22

Job: Customer service & office administrator

Instagram: elliejones_xox

Location: Kent

