Who is Sam Bird? Meet the Love Island 2018 contestant looking to “show Adam how to treat a lady right”

He might described himself as a bit selfish but he's on a mission to show the rest of the boys the right way to treat a girl

Within minutes of entering Love Island 2018, Sam Bird had already caused quite a stir among viewers after declaring he was “going to show Adam how to treat a lady right.”

The 25-year-old is the newest singleton to enter the island paradise, and he reckons he’ll inject some much-needed energy into the villa.

Ahead of entering Sam said, “Everyone in there seems a bit more chilled, and I’m quite reckless. I make quick decisions. I don’t really think about what I say, I’m very impulsive.”

He’s a self-described “showman” that likes “to be the centre of attention” – which he reckons could make him hard to get along with.

As for work, he’s an entrepreneur but also works as a personal trainer (just like Adam!) and has trained Toff from Made in Chelsea and George Shelley.

Training in the park 💪🏻 @toffgeorgia A post shared by Sam Bird (@samrobertbird) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

He is willing to “respect the bro code” but has issued a warning to other lads, saying, “If I do get on with someone, and it feels right, then I don’t really feel like they’ve known each other long enough. It’s not a problem to step on toes at this point.”

Sam’s only really had one proper relationship that ended after four years because of distance so he’s very ready to find love in the villa.

Don’t expect him to be doing an Adam: his priority is meeting someone special, not racking up his numbers.

He says, “I have been on a lot of dates, had different flings, but nothing has led to anything more. I don’t think I’ve met the right girl and my life hasn’t been in the right place.”

Who does Sam have his eye on in the Love Island villa?

Though he notes all the girls are “beautiful”, his initial selections would be Georgia, Samira, Zara and Ellie.

To win him over a girl needs to have “banter and confidence” and “be impulsive.”

His ideal date he says would be going to the zoo, as he “loves animals”. Unfortunately, the Love Island budget might not stretch to a day pass – so he might have to settle for just dinner.

He doesn’t like girls being two-faced and if they feel like “everyone’s against them when really they are the problem” then he’ll won’t be sticking around.

Who is Sam Bird? Key facts

Age: 25

Job: personal trainer and entrepreneur

Instagram: samrobertbird

Twitter: @SamRobertBird

Love Island continues daily on ITV2 at 9pm