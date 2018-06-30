Meet the 12 new islanders set to cause chaos in Love Island

Six brand new girls and six new boys are going to Love Island - including Jack's ex-girlfriend. Here's everything you need to know...

A bombshell is about to hit Love Island 2018, with 12 brand new islanders jetting into the villa this week.

Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones, a make-up artist who’s worked with Kem Cetinay and a girl with her sights set on Adam are all heading to Mallorca to truly shake things up on the ITV2 show.

Meet the brand new guys and girls who are undoubtedly going to cause some mega drama in the episodes to come…

Age: 22

Occupation: Customer service and office administrator

From: Kent

Ellie says: “I was seeing Jack Fincham on and off. We met in August 2016 and dated on and off for a while. We have always spoken because we got on so well.

“I actually spoke to him as a friend about two days before he went into the villa and had no idea he was going on the show! We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t.”

Age: 25

Occupation: Hairdresser

From: London

Grace says: “I washed Joanna Lumley’s hair once! She came into my salon. That was so fun. A bit of Ab Fab.

“My biggest turn off is a guy that tries to belittle other guys. In a boy’s group, you always get the good looking, arrogant one. I can always see through them, and it usually shows a lot of insecurity in them when they dig out other guys.”

Age: 25

Occupation: Car Sales Executive

From: Burnley

Dean says: “I like Megan and I’d go for Ellie. Zara is beautiful as well. I think all of the girls are lovely in their own way.”

Age: 24

Occupation: Eyebrow Technician

From: Watford

Darylle says: “I am really tattooed so I love heavily tattooed guys but I also like people who have good chat and banter, someone who isn’t too serious. In the villa, I’ve got my eye on Adam, he is beautiful. I like Jack too, and Josh.”

Age: 23

Occupation: Socialite (is that a job?)

From: Chelsea

Charlie says: “I’ve got my eye on Ellie and Megan.

“I did go out with one of my mate’s exes. I went there and we fell out so I would definitely do that. A lot of my mates call me ‘Snakey Brakey’ as a joke. I have got a reputation to walk over people, even if they are my mates. If I want something, I’ll go for it.”

Age: 23

Occupation: Make-up artist

From: London

Kazimir says: “I have done the makeup for some famous people – I worked on Stormzy’s music videos and I helped with the makeup for Chris and Kem’s video. I did Kem’s makeup. I was asking him all about Love Island but it was a long time ago and I never would have dreamed back then that I would now be going on the show.”

Age: 22

Occupation: Business Management Student / Fitness coach

From: Cheltenham

Frankie says: “It would be nice to find someone that I genuinely click with; obviously there are a lot of good looking people in there, but I’d like to end up finding someone I really like.

“I change my mind in terms of who I like every time I watch it – but at the moment it is probably Ellie and Zara. They both seem cool and chatty. They’re most similar to my usual type.”

Age: 28

Occupation: Glazier

From: Essex

Alex says: “Petite brunettes are my type. In the villa I like Dani. I like Ellie too, she’s cute. Dani is very coupled up with Jack so we’ll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in…”

Age: 24

Occupation: Tanning shop assistant

From: Bath

Charlie says: “I really like Alex – I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common. The new guy Sam also seems really funny; I think I would get on with him.”

Age: 22

Occupation: Singer / dancer

From: Sheffield

Savanna says: “When I was a baby, I was on the packaging of a nappy brand.My face was everywhere! Also, my dad is Kid Creole!

“I think I’m looking for a guy that I can be myself around. I want someone I can have a silly time with. I love the thought of having an amazing experience with a guy who comes on the journey with me.”

Age: 23

Occupation: Model

From: Stockport

Jordan says: “In the villa, I fancy Ellie, Megan and Georgia is fit as well. I know they are coupled up but it’s all a game isn’t it…”

Age: 22

Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

From: London

Jack says: “I wanted to be with a girl who was a bit older than me so when I was 19, 20, I changed my age on Tinder to 25.

“I met a girl on there who was 24 and we had a date but when I got my wallet out to pay, she checked my ID and her face dropped when she saw I was younger than I’d said.”

And his claim to fame? “I was in Tom Zanetti’s music video.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2