World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

After two weeks of wall to wall football, what are we meant to do this Friday?

The group stages at the 2018 World Cup are over, England are safely through to the Last 16, and all is right with the world – apart from one thing.

This Friday 29th June there will be no live football matches on TV.

Why is there no live World Cup football on TV today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Friday 29th June 2018.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the group stages, meaning there is a short break before the knockout rounds resume. And, just to give you a heads up, there will be no football on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th July, either, as the World Cup takes a break again between the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals.

When is the football back on TV?

The football will resume with the first Last 16 matches on Saturday 30th June. It’s a doozy of a schedule, too – both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in contention, as Argentina take on France, and Portugal face Uruguay.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the final group standings here.