Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

After two weeks of wall to wall football, what are we meant to do this Friday?

(Getty)

The group stages at the 2018 World Cup are over, England are safely through to the Last 16, and all is right with the world – apart from one thing.

Advertisement

This Friday 29th June there will be no live football matches on TV.

Why is there no live World Cup football on TV today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Friday 29th June 2018.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the group stages, meaning there is a short break before the knockout rounds resume. And, just to give you a heads up, there will be no football on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th July, either, as the World Cup takes a break again between the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals.

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

When is the football back on TV?

The football will resume with the first Last 16 matches on Saturday 30th June. It’s a doozy of a schedule, too – both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in contention, as Argentina take on France, and Portugal face Uruguay.

Advertisement

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the final group standings here.

Full Last 16 World Cup 2018 fixtures revealed

Getty, TL

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

Neymar Brazil World Cup 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

Laura on Love Island 2018

Why isn’t Love Island on TV at 9pm tonight?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more