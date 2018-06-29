Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What World Cup games are live on TV today?

What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 12 A Russian tourism shop selling a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia football with flags of the competing nations on it in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on June 12, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The crucial final group matches are now underway with places in the round of 16, and a chance to avoid tougher opponents, at stake.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Friday 29th June

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are NO World Cup matches being played on Friday 29th of June 2018.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the group stages, meaning there are fewer matches being played. And, just to give you a heads up, there will be no football on Wednesday and Thursday next week, either.

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

When is the football back?

The football will resume with the first matches of the round of 16 on Saturday. It’s a doozy of a schedule, too – both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in contention, as Argentina take on France, and Portugal face Uruguay.

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

No, because there is no football on today. Sorry. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

Advertisement

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: An England fan celebrates as they qualify for the World Cup in Brazil after the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifying Group H match between England and Poland at Wembley Stadium on October 15, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

World Cup 2018: The best England football songs RANKED

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 – full squads for all 32 national teams

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

Radio Times World Cup wall chart

FREE World Cup 2018 wall chart inside this week’s Radio Times

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more