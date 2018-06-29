What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

The crucial final group matches are now underway with places in the round of 16, and a chance to avoid tougher opponents, at stake.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Friday 29th June

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are NO World Cup matches being played on Friday 29th of June 2018.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the group stages, meaning there are fewer matches being played. And, just to give you a heads up, there will be no football on Wednesday and Thursday next week, either.

When is the football back?

The football will resume with the first matches of the round of 16 on Saturday. It’s a doozy of a schedule, too – both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in contention, as Argentina take on France, and Portugal face Uruguay.

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

No, because there is no football on today. Sorry. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

Advertisement

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group