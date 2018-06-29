Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island viewers have noticed something familiar about the new contestants

Love Island viewers have noticed something familiar about the new contestants

See if you can spot it...

ITV, TL

Well, Love Island has certainly stepped up a gear. The boys have joined six new girls in Casa Amor and half a dozen new guys have been sent in to woo the remaining female islanders in the villa.

Advertisement

At least, we think. Viewers have noticed that the show’s latest arrivals not only share names with some of the original boys (there’s now two Alexs and Jacks), but they look eerily similar, too.

Let’s break it down. First up, people are saying Sam (Bird) and Jack (Fowler, the newbie semi-pro footballer) are doppelgangers…

ITV, TL

And then there’s the similarity between Wes and Jordan

There’s also Dean and Adam

ITV, TL

And (at a very very big stretch), people have said Frankie and the original Jack look alike…

ITV, TL

And it even looks like Eyal might have sneaked back on the show too…

Will any of the new boys replace the old islanders? Will the Casa Amor girls successfully seduce anyone? And, most importantly, will we all remember their names before tonight’s episode?

Advertisement

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-06-29 at 08.30.59

Danny Dyer won a LOT of fans with his sweary Brexit rant on Good Evening Britain

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (ITV, JG)

“You can’t help but go into battle with him every morning” – Susanna Reid reveals what it’s really like working with Piers Morgan

Love Island new bombshells

Meet the 12 new islanders set to cause chaos in Love Island

©ITV Plc

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more