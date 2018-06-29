Love Island viewers have noticed something familiar about the new contestants

See if you can spot it...

Well, Love Island has certainly stepped up a gear. The boys have joined six new girls in Casa Amor and half a dozen new guys have been sent in to woo the remaining female islanders in the villa.

At least, we think. Viewers have noticed that the show’s latest arrivals not only share names with some of the original boys (there’s now two Alexs and Jacks), but they look eerily similar, too.

The casting crew/ producers just copy pasted with these new guys smh #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kg4Fd5101Q — Nikky (@nikkyloves) June 28, 2018

Let’s break it down. First up, people are saying Sam (Bird) and Jack (Fowler, the newbie semi-pro footballer) are doppelgangers…

Anyone else think the new Jack is the twin of Sam Bird?? #LoveIsland — Sarah O'Keeffe (@sarahokeeffe2) June 28, 2018

Stop confusing us . Jack looks like Sam #loveisland — Caffeinated Autism Mum (@cazlovescoffee) June 28, 2018

And then there’s the similarity between Wes and Jordan…

"Hey can I copy your homework?" "Yeah sure just change it a little! Don't make it too obvious" #loveisland⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/8IaBET8lNd — Love Island (@LoveIsIandReact) June 28, 2018

wez and jordan when they meet #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CJVdp9nI90 — 368 tay (@TAYBRADLEYY) June 28, 2018

There’s also Dean and Adam…

So Dean is another Adam then…#loveisland — Kimiko♡ (@K_Sammy1) June 28, 2018

And (at a very very big stretch), people have said Frankie and the original Jack look alike…

Frankie is just a more attractive version of Jack, get ur upgrade Dani xx #loveisland — Sai. (@Sai1ma) June 28, 2018

And it even looks like Eyal might have sneaked back on the show too…

Eyal doing everything he can to get back into the #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠⁠⁠villa pic.twitter.com/cMFJ51PbuY — ॐ Mansa ॐ (@mansa_280) June 28, 2018

Will any of the new boys replace the old islanders? Will the Casa Amor girls successfully seduce anyone? And, most importantly, will we all remember their names before tonight’s episode?

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm