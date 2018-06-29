Jodie Whittaker to relive her past lives in new Doctor Who comic

The Many Lives of Doctor Who will act as a prequel to the Thirteenth Doctor’s adventures

A new Doctor Who comic is set to introduce Jodie Whittaker’s new Time Lord in a rather unusual way – by revisiting pretty much every incarnation of the Doctor before her instead.

Coming this September, the comic will be published by Titan Comics and titled Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Vol. 0 – The Many Lives of Doctor Who (snappy), and is intended to serve as a prequel or introduction to the Thirteenth Doctor’s new adventures both in the BBC TV series and the comics themselves.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the story takes place during the Twelfth Doctor’s regeneration into the Thirteenth, during which time the new Doctor flashes back to unseen adventures from her previous thirteen lives (including the un-numbered War Doctor).

Apparently, every Doctor from classic and NuWho will be represented, from William Hartnell up to Capaldi, with different artists and art styles used for the different incarnations.

The people working on the comic include writer Richard Dinnick and artists Mariano Laclaustra, Giorgia Sposito, Arianna Florean, Iolanda Zanfardino, Brian Williamson, Claudia Ianniciello, and Rachael Stott, the artist of Titan’s new Thirteenth Doctor series.

Covers have been designed by Cludia Ianniciello and Will Brooks, and you can take a sneak peek at some of the artwork on the Entertainment Weekly site now.

Overall, it looks like another exciting debut for the Thirteenth Doctor, a whole nine months after we actually met her. That’s time travel for you.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn