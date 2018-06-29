Explosive new Poldark trailer sees Ross return – with pistol drawn

Ross (Aidan Turner) and wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) will be back on screens soon

It’s finally here: the trailer for Poldark series four.

And there’s a lot packed into it. We see Ross (Aidan Turner) charging across windy Cornish cliffs on horseback, reconciling with wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) and even firing a couple of duelling pistols.

But what else can we expect from upcoming episodes? Poldark in parliament. Despite previously refusing to become a politician, series four will see Ross at Westminster after Pitt the Prime Minister calls a general election.

And yes, that means Ross will take George Warleggan’s (Jack Farthing) place as MP. “He does take George’s seat. He beats George,” Scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield previously told RadioTimes.com. “At the end of this series we see him coming to the realisation that next time a seat is offered he has to take it.

“He’s not desperate to head off to Westminster but a catastrophic happening in episode one of series four makes him realise that in order to have the power to effect any change he needs to get out of his comfort zone.”

Yet what about Ross and Demelza? As expected, things won’t be plain sailing after Poldark’s red-headed wife gave into temptation with the charming Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) at the end of series three.

“They might start off a bit rocky and they might try to figure things out,” Aidan Turner told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party. “It’s a very real relationship, these things can happen in a marriage.”

So, will the married couple fix their relationship? Or will Ross’ new role in politics cause further divide? We don’t have long to find out…

Poldark returns Sunday 10th June at 9pm on BBC1