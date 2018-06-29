When is The Big Narstie Show on TV?

The grime MC and social media sensation has been given his own Channel 4series

When the executive producer of a new programme describes it as similar to watching ‘Graham Norton on acid’, you know it’s not going to be a run-of-the-mill chat show.

The news that grime artist and social media star Big Narstie is being given his own show on Channel 4 will be celebrated by some and lambasted by others, but there’s no denying that for better or worse it’s going to make for utterly ridiculous television – and a sure-fire Twitter hit.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Big Narstie Show.

When is The Big Narstie Show on?

The six-part series is on Fridays at 11pm on Channel 4, starting on 29th June.

What’s it about?

A studio chat show for the social media generation, The Big Narstie Show will see the MC giving his unique take on the biggest news of the week alongside showbiz gossip, current trends and even food.

He’ll be joined by multiple guests, with the first episode featuring appearances from Ed Sheeran, OT Fagbenle, Sherrie Silver, Keith Lemon and Krept & Konan.

Commissioning editor Syeda Irtizaali says, “I can safely say the pilot was like nothing else on television – mad, funny, anarchic and utterly distinctive – and I am delighted that we now get to spend quality time in the company of the indomitable and brilliant Big Narstie. This series is going to be a real treat.”

Who will be hosting?

Well, of course the main man will be the titular Big Narstie – but he won’t be presenting alone. He’ll have a co-host in the form of comedian Mo Gilligan.

