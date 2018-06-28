Love Island’s Zara thinks she has a future with Adam – but admits concerns over new girls

The dumped islander says she's "excited" to see her partner in the outside world

There may not be many who think Adam will stay faithful to Zara after she was dumped from the show, but the recently ditched Love Island contestant is a firm believer.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press after she and Eyal were voted off the ITV2 reality contest, Zara suggested she expects to carry on her relationship with Adam in the outside world.

“We’ve genuinely got a connection,” she said. “I think me and Adam left things on a really, really positive note. Obviously, it was devastating that I’ve left and he stayed. What he chooses to do now is his decision, but we are both really into each other.

“I suppose it’s going to be a test for both of us to see if he does [remain] faithful. I am honestly so excited for him to get out and see where things go.”

And their relationship has a BIG test ahead in the form of six new girls due to land in the villa later this week. Is Zara worried Adam could forge a relationship with one of the upcoming arrivals? “I’d be lying if I said no,” she said. “But she’s not going to be me, personality wise. I suppose we’ll have to see.”

Fortunately, it turns out Adam said to Zara that he absolutely and completely won’t couple up with anyone else. Well, not aloud, obviously. “We really didn’t have much of a conversation about it, but I think it was one of those things that didn’t need to be said because we’re both aware of how we feel about one another,” Zara said. “I said to him ‘all I want is for you to come with me’, but obviously that’s not how it panned out.”

Zara was sent packing from the villa after the public voted to save four couples – Dani and Jack, Samira and Sam, Georgia and Josh, and Laura and Wes – leaving Zara and Adam, Alex and Ellie, and Megan and Eyal in danger of leaving.

The four safe couples were split into girls and boys, with the boys told to decide on one girl to be dumped from the island, while the safe girls had to vote off one boy.

The boys opted to dump Zara from the island, saying: “We’ve chosen to dump this girl from the island because we feel that maybe she hasn’t spent the time integrating into the wider group and maybe choosing to focus more on a single relationship.”

But she remains unimpressed by their decision. “To be honest, I didn’t appreciate that comment. I genuinely hadn’t spent as much time with the boys as Ellie had purely because Ellie was still trying to find a perfect match. I found Adam quite early on. I think the point of Love Island is to find somebody new that you’re compatible with and find somebody who you can fall in love with. I did think it was a little unfair to throw me out on that basis.”

Eyal, who recently split with Megan, was chosen by the girls to leave the island as he “wasn’t in a secure couple”. Count this as your lucky escape, Alex!

