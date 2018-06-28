What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

The crucial final group matches are now underway with places in the round of 16, and a chance to avoid tougher opponents, at stake.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Thursday 28th June

Check out all the games below.

Kick off 3pm BST at Volgograd Arena – live match coverage is on BBC2

Kick off 3pm BST at Samara Arena – live match coverage is on BBC1

Kick off 7pm BST at Mordovia Arena, Saransk – live match coverage is on ITV4

Kick off 7pm BST at Kaliningrad Stadium – live match coverage is on ITV

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee will continue to be used after its first – and, perhaps, controversial – use during France’s match against Australia. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

Advertisement

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group