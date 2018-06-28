What World Cup games are live on TV tomorrow?

Everything you need to know about tomorrow's fixtures

World Cup 2018 is in full swing, as we march towards the last 16. The final group games are underway, and Spain, Portugal, France, Argentina are among the teams to have already progressed into the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channels.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup tomorrow? Friday 29th June

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are NO World Cup matches being played on Friday 29th of June 2018.

Don’t worry, nothing bad as happened – we’ve just come to the end of the group stages, meaning there are fewer matches to be played. And, just to give you a heads up, there will be no football on Wednesday and Thursday next week, either.

When is the football back?

The football will resume with the first matches of the round of 16 on Saturday. It’s a doozy, too – both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in competition, as Argentina take on France, and Portugal face Uruguay.

Will VAR be used in tomorrow’s World Cup matches?

No, because there is no football on tomorrow. Sorry. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

What are the latest World Cup 2018 results?

Check out all the results so far here, and the current group standings here.

Advertisement

World Cup 2018 fixtures group by group