Strangers on ITV: Everything you need to know about the new drama starring John Simm

The ambitious thriller sees the Doctor Who and Life on Mars actor star as a man trying to unravel the mystery of his wife's death in China

New ITV series Strangers could be one of the most thrilling dramas of the year, with enough twists and turns to have you enthralled from the very first episode.

Originally known as White Dragon, the series stars Doctor Who and Life on Mars actor John Simm, and is produced by Two Brothers Pictures – the company created by The Missing creators Harry and Jack Williams.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Strangers on TV?

The series was filmed on location in Asia in the autumn of 2017, with addition filing taking place in London earlier this year.

An exact air date has yet to be confirmed, but the eight-part series is expected to air on ITV in 2018.

What is Strangers about?

Strangers see John Simm star as Professor Jonah Mulray, whose world comes crashing down when his wife is killed in a car crash in Hong Kong. Though his wife lived and worked there for six months, Jonah’s fear of flying as stopped him from ever visiting.

Now forced to abandoned his sheltered life, he must venture across the world to identify her body. However once he arrives he finds out a shocking truth and is drawn deeper in a web of conspiracy in a foreign and unfamiliar place.

Jonah’s search for the truth about his wife’s death will form the spine of the eight-part series, written by new screenwriting duo Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood.

Is there a trailer for Strangers?

Yes, ITV released a brief look at the new series as part of its promotion for its upcoming series in 2018. Check it out below.

Who will star in Strangers?

British television star John Simm will play Jonah, with Dervla Kirwan playing his wife.

Emilia Fox will play Sally, a British consulate who is trying to assist in the unravelling of the mystery.

Alongside them in the cast is Anthony Wong, Tim McInnerny, Anthony Hayes, Raquel Cassidy, Katie Leung.

Strangers will air on ITV later this year