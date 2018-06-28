France v Argentina World Cup 2018: what time is the Last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

The first knockout match of Russia 2018 sees France go up against Argentina – check kick-off time, date and channel info here

Argentina scraped through the group stage thanks to a moment of football drama only possible in the World Cup.

Finishing second has set them up for a World Cup Last 16 knockout with pre-tournament favourites France, who topped Group C.

Check out all the details you need to know ahead of the match below, including kick-off time, live TV coverage and squad details.

When is the France v Argentina World Cup 2018 Last 16 match being played?

The match takes place on Saturday 30th June.

What time is kick-off?

The match begins at 3pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kazan Arena, Kazan.

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Who’s in the squads for France and Argentina?

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

They will face the winner of Uruguay v Portugal, which is played at 7pm on Saturday 30th June.

How did France and Argentina get to the knockouts?

France

France may have remained undefeated throughout the World Cup group stages but one of the pre-tournament favourites struggled to show their quality against inferior opposition. Their final game of the group against Denmark was the first 0-0 of the World Cup, and the dour affair has led to many fans questioning whether this team genuinely have a chance of winning the trophy.

Argentina

Argentina looked almost dead and buried after a draw with Iceland and a humbling by Croatia, but a dramatic win against Nigeria saw them squeak through into the knockout stages.

Who are the players to look out for?

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the sole bright sparks for the French. His goal won them the game against Peru and he seemed the sole player trying to makes something happen against Denmark.

For Argentina, it’s the obvious choice but, you can’t look past Lionel Messi. He’s not been at his best this summer but he showed his brilliance with a moment of quality against Nigeria.

Who’s the top scorer for each team?

France’s top scorer is tied between Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, both currently on a single goal.

Argentina’s top scorer is a three-way contest between Lionel Messi, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Aguero, each with one goal to their name.