Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

The Three Lions have broken out of Group G, but when will their next matches be? And is it really better to finish second rather than first in the group?

Yes, England WILL play in the World Cup 2018 knockout games. After a staggering 6-1 victory over Panama in their second game of the tournament, the Three Lions are set to finish first or second in Group G, regardless of how they play against Belgium on Thursday (7pm, ITV).

Advertisement

And that poses some important questions: who could England face in the next round? When will their matches be on TV? And is it really better to finish runners-up rather than winners in their group?

Well, here’s some more good news for everyone working 9-5: no matter the scenario, all of England’s knockout matches will take place either on a weekend or at 7pm on a weekday.

Here are all the details you need…

What do England need to do to get in the knockout stages?

Nothing – they’ve now qualified. However, England’s Round of 16 opponents will depend on whether they finish first or second in their group.

Here’s how Group G currently looks…

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points England 2 2 0 0 6 6 Belgium 2 2 0 0 6 6 Panama 2 0 0 1 -3 0 Tunisia 2 0 0 2 -4 0

And here are the group G games left to play…

Thursday 28th June – England v Belgium, 7pm ITV AND Panama v Tunisia, 7pm BBC

What happens if England draws with Belgium?

Since both sides are even on goal difference (6) and goals scored (8), their positions could be determined by fair play points.

FIFA states if two teams are tied in such a way, their rankings will be determined by the “greater number of points obtained regarding fair play conduct. Yellow card = -1, indirect red card (as a result of a second yellow card) = -3, direct red card = -4, yellow card and direct red = -5, with only one of the deductions applied to a player in a single game.”

Currently, Belgium have three yellow cards, while England only have two.

If Belgium and England draw their next game and are even in terms of fair play points then the sides will draw lots to decide who finishes top.

Is it better for England to finish 1st or 2nd in their World Cup group?

Tricky question. On paper finishing as runners-up would provide a much easier draw. For the full permutations see below, but basically finishing as winners in the group would mean a probable quarter-final against Brazil. If England finish runners-up, by contrast, Sweden or Switzerland await.

Football analyst Ben Mayhew predicts that the chances of reaching the semi-finals if England finish second are roughly 40 per cent. If they finish first, however, that figure drops to 27 per cent.

I messed up the wording on this the first time, so here's a corrected version of how #ENG's #WorldCup chances are affected by finishing 1st or 2nd tonight. Chances of reaching semi-finals drops from ~40% as runners-up to 27% as winners. For the final it drops from ~20% to ~14%. pic.twitter.com/tYEufBQV11 — Ben Mayhew (@experimental361) June 28, 2018

However, England manager Gareth Southgate has cautioned against attempting to be too canny with plotting a way through the knockouts – especially when it basically comes down to asking his team not to try against Belgium.

“We have no idea who, when or where we will play,” he said at a recent press conference. “We’re just pleased we’re in the next round. We’re building a team that everyone back home can see are passionate to play for England, that want to win every time they go out and are improving every time.

“We want to win. That would mean we top the group and then we can move forward. I go back to the fact we’re trying to develop a winning mentality and I can’t imagine a situation where I talk to the players about anything else. It just wouldn’t be authentic for what we’ve been trying to build for the last two years.”

Who could England play in the World Cup knockout stages?

This will depend on whether England finished first or second in Group G. And that will rest solely on how well they do on their final group game against Belgium.

Although we can’t be sure of match times until the group stage is over, we do know the game will almost certainly air on ITV. The World Cup match split between the BBC and ITV means that the latter network gets the first pick of a round of 16 matches to broadcast.

If England finish first in Group G…

They’ll play Monday 2nd July at 7pm against the runner-up of Group H

If England finish second in Group G…

They’ll play Tuesday 3rd July at 7pm against the winner of Group H

Group H consists of Poland, Senegal, Colombia, and Japan. Some have judged this to be the tournament’s weakest group, the only one not containing a former World Cup winner.

And it’s a tough group to predict a winner from – especially after the two top-ranked teams, Poland and Columbia, lost their opening matches.

The final positions will be decided on Thursday 28th June, with all four teams kicking off at 3pm. That means that England will know exactly who their possible opponents will be by the time they play their final match against Belgium.

Will it really be an advantage to top the group? That depends on who England consider the greatest threat in Group H. Here’s their table so far…

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Japan 2 1 1 0 1 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 1 4 Colombia 2 1 0 1 2 3 Poland 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Who could England play if they reach the World Cup quarter-finals?

The time and day of England’s quarter-final game will again depend on where they finish in the group and whether they make it through the round of 16.

If England do reach a quarter-final, the media match split means the game will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster have the first two choices of quarter-final games.

If England finish first in Group G and win their round of 16 Match…

They’ll play Friday 6th July at 7pm.

England’s opponents will either be Brazil (the winners of Group E) or Mexico (the runner-up of Group F).

If England finish second in Group G and win their round of 16 Match…

They’ll play Saturday 7th July at 3pm.

So, who would England’s opponents be in this scenario? Sweden (the winners of Group F) or Switzerland (the runners-up in Group E).

This means that theoretically England could face Brazil as early as the quarter-finals. However, the major shock of Germany exiting at the group stages means that England have already avoided having to play one of their World Cup nemeses…

When will England play in the World Cup semi-final? Who could they play?

We like your optimism but guessing England’s opponents may be too much here, considering the unpredictability of the tournament. Assuming there are no more major upsets to come, this game might see England play the likes of Spain, Uruguay, Portugal, France, Denmark, Argentina or Russia.

What we can say, however, is that England’s semi-final is extremely likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games.

If England finish first in Group G and win their quarter-final…

They’ll play Tuesday 10th July at 7pm.

If England finish second in Group G and win their quarter-final…

They’ll play Wednesday 11th July at 7pm. Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

Whether England make it all the way or not, the final will air on Sunday 15th July, 4pm from Moscow. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.

Advertisement

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter