Who is Alex Miller? Meet the Love Island contestant who thinks he’s ‘more of a man’ than the other guys

Alex Miller, one of the new boys entering the villa, isn’t short on confidence, declaring that “the girls have been messing around with boys in the villa, it’s time for a man to go in!”

The 28-year-old from Essex reckons the trait that will make him least likeable in the villa is that he’s “pretty perfect”, although he does also admit that he suffers from “arrogance”.

He’s only got one proper ex who he swears “should have nothing but nice things to say about me” and describes her as the “only girl I’ve been in love with”.

Alex cheated on his first ever girlfriend (presumably not the one who’ll only have good things to say about him) when he was 18 and is taking a fairly relaxed approach to loyalty in the villa.

“If someone matches your personality better than the person you’re coupled up with and you get a better vibe from them, see what happens. It is a bit cut throat in there and it has to be that way.”

As for whether he’ll be picking friends over girls, he says “I am a boys’ boy but I’m not there to make friends, I am there to meet someone. I’m not taking Jack home to my Mum’s house am I?”

He also reckons he looks better than “everyone else in glasses” which Dani and Lauren might have something to say about.

What’s Alex looking for in a girl?

Alex’s type is petite brunettes, which has meant he’s taken a shine to the very coupled up Dani Dyer. He’s not worried, saying “we’ll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in…”

He’s also got his eye on the slightly more available Ellie, describing her as “cute”.

He doesn’t like “boring birds” and says “as long as they are funny and have a good personality” then he’ll be interested.

When a girl gets jealous, that’s Alex’s biggest turn off, which could be a problem in the Love Island villa where envy runs rampant.

Who is Alex Miller? Key facts:

Age: 28

Job: Structural Glazier

Instagram: @mralexmiller1990

Location: Essex

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2